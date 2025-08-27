Police: Trans Minnesota Catholic School Shooting Suspect Purchased Guns Legally

The guns used by the transgender person who allegedly opened fire on a Minneapolis Catholic school were purchased legally, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told CNN.

Breitbart News reported that O’Hara spoke at a press conference after the shooting and said the attacker used a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun. He opened fire from outside the church, shooting through windows and striking the children as they attended Mass. Two children — ages eight and ten — were killed and 17 other individuals were wounded.

The transgender person then took his own life.

Police said the alleged attacker bought his gun legally, and that he did so recently.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pushed for more gun control shortly after the news of the shooting broke, yet before the facts surrounding acquisition of the guns had been reported.

