Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pushed gun control before facts in the Minneapolis Catholic School shooting were known.
Breitbart News noted that police confirmed the shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m., when the gunman opened fire through the church windows while children were sitting in church during Mass.
Two children were killed and seventeen other individuals were injured.
Before any details were released on what weapons were used–or how said weapons were acquired–Sen. Schumer used an X post to push for gun control:
Breitbart News noted that Schumer also pushed gun control before facts were known following the Midland/Odessa, Texas, shooting that occurred August 31, 2019.
He specifically pushed for universal background checks before anything was known regarding how the attacker acquired his firearm.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
