Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pushed gun control before facts in the Minneapolis Catholic School shooting were known.

Breitbart News noted that police confirmed the shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m., when the gunman opened fire through the church windows while children were sitting in church during Mass.

Two children were killed and seventeen other individuals were injured.

Before any details were released on what weapons were used–or how said weapons were acquired–Sen. Schumer used an X post to push for gun control: