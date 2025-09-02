7 Shot During West Indian Day Parade in Gun-Controlled NYC

At least seven people were shot after gunfire rang out three separate times Monday evening during the West Indian Day Parade in New York City.

The first of the shootings occurred “along the parade route on Eastern Parkway at about 5:35 p.m.,” leaving a man and a woman wounded, the New York Post reported.

Two other individuals were shot on Eastern Parkway about 6:30 p.m.

NBC New York noted that two more people were shot–both in their shoulders–around 6:45 p.m., and a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded some time after that.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the number four state in the Union for gun control stringency.

New York gun controls include a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a universal background check requirement for handgun purchases, a ban on bump stocks, a ban on “Glock switches,” and regulations on “ghost guns.”

