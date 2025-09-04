Alaska State Fair: Bystander Intervenes in Brawl, Disarms Man

Twenty-four-year-old Jaden Perry intervened in a brawl around 8:00 p.m. on Labor Day, taking firearms away from a man who was in a brawl with another individual.

KTUU reported that Perry was helping a friend take down a booth at the Alaska State Fair when he saw the fight and noticed that one of the men produced a gun.

Perry jumped into action. He later said, “The first thought that went through my head is there are kids everywhere.”

The New York Post observed, “Perry wasn’t thinking about his own safety, but the swaths of young families still passing through the fairgrounds.”

Once he got involved, Perry realized the individual had two guns. He was able to remove both of the firearms.

After it was over he said, “I didn’t think much during it, but afterwards I’m glad I did. I would do it again every time. Last thing anybody needs to do is bury their child, take their kid to the hospital, or even a parent, they were everywhere.”

Alaska State Fair director of marketing Melissa Keefe praised Perry’s actions: “The Alaska State Fair commends the civilian for his actions to assist CMS in disarming the individual. His actions were heroic,” she said. “In addition, the actions of several unarmed CMS staff who took action to de-escalate the physical altercations taking place simultaneously during the incident should also be commended.”

