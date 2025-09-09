7-Eleven Customer Shoots Alleged Robber and Getaway Driver

A 7-Eleven customer in Dania Beach, Florida, shot an alleged robber and his getaway driver Saturday night, killing the getaway driver and holding the alleged thief for police.

The Sun Sentinel reported a 19-year-old allegedly robbed the customer in the parking lot of the business, then went inside and robbed the clerk. When the 19-year-old emerged from inside the 7-Eleven the customer had retrieved a firearm and opened fire, wounding him.

NBC Miami noted that the customer then held the 19-year-old at gunpoint and, while so doing, someone driving a Honda CR-V allegedly tried to run him over.

The customer was able to get out of the path of the CR-V and open fire, fatally wounding the 40-year-old driver.

Police found the CR-V “a few blocks away” at a location where the wounded driver crashed. The driver was a taken to a hospital, where he died.

