Parkland father and gun control activist Fred Guttenberg reacted to the assassination of Charlie Kirk with an X post in which he expressed his hope that Utah might now rethink decision to allow campus carry.

Guttenberg posted:

First off, Utah is one of ten states that allow campus carry, not “one of only two.” (On April 26, 2024, Campus Safety Magazine reported 11 campus carry states, but Colorado Democrats banned campus carry in their state, ending the ability to be armed on campus for self-defense on July 1, 2024.)

Moreover, campus carry is for handguns. FOX13 noted that law enforcement indicated the shot was “fired from the top of the Losee Center on the [Utah Valley University] campus, which is approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking.”

Two hundred yard shots are typically rifle shots.

RELATED: Disgraceful — Democrats Yell in Congress After Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk

Additionally, Guttenberg misses the point that campus carry is for self-defense.

People who intend to do harm to others will bring guns to campuses whether those campuses even if they are gun free.

Although it was not a college campus, it is worth noting that the trans shooter who targeted the Minneapolis Catholic school on August 27, chose that location in part because he wanted to follow in the footsteps of heinous criminals like the Sandy Hook attacker and shoot unarmed people.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.