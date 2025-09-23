Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) gave an update on his most recent state-level gun control push, claiming it is “not acceptable” that Republican members of the legislature refuse to “vote on gun bans.”

FOX 9 reported Walz’s comments, in which he said, “I guess there is a line in the sand. I was told by Republican leadership that there would never be a vote on guns, there wouldn’t be a vote on gun bans.”

He said the Republican position is “not acceptable” and not the kind of “compromise” he wanted from lawmakers.

Walz went on to say he believes the Republican legislators are now being called by families from Annunciation Catholic school–which was attacked by a transgender shooter August 27–and he hopes that results in Republicans coming to the table.

Breitbart News noted that Walz held a presser outside a Minnesota elementary school on September 2 where he said he would be calling up the legislature for an emergency gun control session. FOX 9 quoted Walz saying, “The thing that makes America unique in terms of shootings is we just have more guns and the wrong types of guns are on the streets.”

On September 16 Breitbart News pointed out that state Sen. Zaynab Mohamed (DFL) was pushing a .50 caliber firearm ban in the wake of the Catholic school shooting, even though a .50 caliber was not used.

