Gov. Tim Walz: America Has ‘More Guns’ and ‘The Wrong Types of Guns’

During a presser outside Eagan, Minnesota’s Deerwood Elementary Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz (D) confirmed he will call an emergency gun control session and criticized the number of guns and “type of guns” in circulation in America.

FOX 9 quoted Walz saying, “The thing that makes America unique in terms of shootings is we just have more guns and the wrong types of guns are on the streets.”

He went on to admit that he is going to need some Republicans to cross the aisle and vote with Democrats in order to secure his gun control package.

Walz added, “If Minnesota lets this moment slide and we determine it’s OK for little ones to not be safe in a school or church environment, then shame on us.”

He did not mention that the man who shot and killed two children and wounded many more in Wednesday’s attack was a transgender who changed his name from “Robert” to “Robin” at aged 17. Nor did he mention that the man identified as a female after the name change.

Walz also omitted the trans shooter’s video manifesto, wherein the shooter said “F*ck those kids” and “Where’s your f*cking God now?”

The trans shooter made clear he chose his target based on the lack of security because he wanted unarmed victims. Walz did not say anything about arming teachers or taking other similar steps to be sure classrooms and schools could be hardened.

