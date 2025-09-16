Minnesota State Senator Pushes .50 Cal Firearm Ban After Catholic School Attack That Did Not Involve .50 Cal

AWR Hawkins

Minnesota state Sen. Zaynab Mohamed (DFL) is pushing a .50 caliber firearm ban in the wake of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting in which a .50 cal was not used.

The .50 caliber ban is part of a larger gun control package.

The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) summarized the main controls being pushed:

  • “Assault Weapons” ban
  • Magazine ban
  • .50 cal. ban
  • Mandatory registry and fees for current owners [of banned firearms] and mandatory reporting of ownership to the police
  • Ban on inheriting [banned firearms]

The attacker who killed two children and wounded numerous others on August 27, 2025, as they attended Mass, used a rifle, a handgun, and a shotgun, all of which were purchased legally.

The current body of gun controls being pushed in Minnesota would ban a gun that was not even used, while not touching two of the firearms that were used.

Bottom line: The gun controls, had they been in place on August 26, 2025, would not have prevented the attack that occurred on August 27.

