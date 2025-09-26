Gov. Tim Walz (D) doubled down Thursday by again calling out Minnesota Republican lawmakers for refusing to take part in his push for a gun ban on the most popular semiautomatic rifles in America.

Earlier this week, Breitbart News noted that Walz said it was “not acceptable” that Republican members of the legislature were refusing to “vote on gun bans.”

Days later–on Thursday–he revisited the topic, pressuring Republicans to hold a floor vote on banning “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines.”

Walz said he is open to a deal on certain pieces of legislation, adding, “My only thing, was, that I asked for, I asked for a floor vote on ‘high capacity magazines’ and ‘assault weapons.'”

He added, “Obviously…Republican legislators believe that’s a bad idea.”

California has had a ban on “assault weapons” since the late 1980s, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

