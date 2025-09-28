A combat veteran is under arrest in connection with what law enforcement describe as Saturday night’s “highly premeditated” shooting at Southport, North Carolina’s American Fish Company.

Breitbart News reported that three people were killed and pointed to early reports that eight people were injured when a man on a boat opened fire. On Sunday morning, the Associated Press noted that authorities clarified the number of injured to be five.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring described the attack as “highly premeditated.”

Coring also indicated the man who police arrested is a combat veteran with PTSD, according to WITN.

Star News Online pointed out that the man whom police arrested in connection with the shooting has been “charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of common law-attempted first-degree murder.”

WITN reported that Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David indicated people were in the American Fish Company listening to live music when the shots rang out.

David noted, “Evil has come ashore in Southport.”

Investigators from multiple agencies — including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard — remained on the water and at the scene Sunday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, AP reports.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed.

