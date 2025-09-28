During a Sunday afternoon press conference, police said the Michigan church attacker drove a vehicle into the church building, opened fire, and was shot dead by officers.

Breitbart News had reported that the shooter was down and that the church — the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc — was ablaze.

During the press conference, Grand Blanc Township police indicated the attacker “rammed the vehicle through the front door” of the church, then got out of the vehicle and began shooting. A church service was taking place — “there were hundreds of people in the church” — at the time of the attack.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, and one of the injured persons is now deceased.

The fire has been extinguished, and police believe they will find other victims in the area where the fire was most concentrated. Police made clear they fear that people were trapped by the flames and unable to exit the church.

FBI director Kash Patel posted to X:

Grand Blanc Township police indicated that their investigators, “along with the FBI,” will work to ascertain if there was any relationship between the shooter and the church.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.