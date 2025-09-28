Police Chief: Four Dead in Church Attack, Two of Whom Were Shot

During a Sunday night press conference, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye indicated two more bodies had been discovered in the burned church, bringing the total number of deaths to four.

He made clear that two of the four deceased individuals had been shot. Earlier in the day, Breitbart News noted that police believed they might find other victims once they made their way into the area of the church where the fire, which the attacker allegedly set, was most concentrated.

Breitbart News reported that Chief Renye used an afternoon press conference to identify the Grand Blanc Township church attacker as a 40-year-old Michigan man.

The New York Post noted that the 40-year-old attacker served as a U.S. Marine and took part in the Iraq War.

The attacker reportedly rammed his vehicle through an exterior wall of the church while hundreds of church-goers were inside. He then exited his vehicle and allegedly began shooting at church-goers before he was ultimately killed by police.

The attacker is believed to have used gasoline to set the church on fire, according to an ATF official who spoke during the same Sunday night press conference as Chief Renye.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.