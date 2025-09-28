Alleged Michigan Church Shooter/Arsonist ID’d as U.S. Marine Veteran

The man who allegedly opened fire Sunday morning in a Grand Blanc Township church then set it ablaze has been identified as a 40-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Iraq War.

Breitbart News reported that Grand Blanc Township police held a press conference after the fire was brought under control and indicated the attacker “rammed the vehicle through the front door” of the church, then got out of the vehicle and began shooting. A church service was taking place — “there were hundreds of people in the church” — at the time of the attack.

The 40-year-old attacker was killed by police.

During a live broadcast, Grand Blanc Township police chief William Renye also identified the 40-year-old shooter.

The New York Post noted that the alleged shooter served as a U.S. Marine and took part in the Iraq War.

Channel 2 Now also reported the 40-year-old was an Iraq War veteran.

Two innocents were killed in the attack and numerous others injured.

