Five Pennsylvania Republicans voted with House Democrats on Tuesday to help pass universal background check legislation.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives listed the Republicans who voted pro-gun control: Reps. Joe Hogan (R-Dist. 142), Kristin Marcell (R-Dist. 178), Kathleen Tomlinson (R-Dist. 18), Martina White (R-Dist. 170), and Rep. Craig Williams (R-Dist. 160).

The gun control passed by a vote of 104-99.

WITF noted that three other gun control bills failed to pass and CeaseFirePA’s Adam Garbar criticized the House for not passing more gun laws: “The failure of other common sense safety measures on the House floor fails all of us. And in the wake of so many recent mass shootings around this country, we are sickened that 102 members of the Pennsylvania House refused to make us safer.”

The universal background check gun control “faces long odds” in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Interestingly, California has had universal background checks since the last century yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

