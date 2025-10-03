CZ-USA: Colt Canada Is Not ‘And Will Not Be Involved’ in the Canadian Buyback Program from Canadian Citizens

CZ-USA — Colt Canada’s parent company — told Breitbart News, “Colt Canada is not and will not be involved in the Canadian Government firearms buy-back program from Canadian citizens.”

This clarification comes after numerous social media users have claimed and/or suggested CZ USA’s Colt Canada is involved in a current firearms buyback program.

But CZ-USA’s communique with Breitbart News indicates Colt Canada has not been and will not be involved in the buyback program.

CZ-USA’s Dylan Rice stressed, “Colt Canada’s activities in Canada remain focused on serving military and law enforcement customers.”

