Tim Walz Drops Special Session After ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Falls Flat

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has dropped his focus on a special gun control session after his push for an “assault weapons” ban fell flat in the legislature.

CBS News reported Walz saying, “If we’re going to hold a special session on safety of our children and safety of our streets and safety on gun violence, we need to talk about guns.”

He then alluded to Republican ability to block the bans being pushed and described any possible session as “a waste of money and a waste of time.”

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus posted to X, celebrating Walz backing off the special session but warning that pressure must continue to be kept on lawmakers to keep them from caving: “Gov. Walz just blinked. After weeks of promising a gun control special session no matter what, he’s now backing off — because you turned up the heat. …It’s working. But it’s not over. Walz says he won’t call a special session unless there’s a deal. That means weak-kneed GOPers or DFLers-on-the-fence could still cave.”

Breitbart News noted that Walz began pushing for a special gun control session shortly after a transgender male attacked Minneapolis’ Annunciation Catholic school on August 27, 2025.

After mentioning a special session, Walz attempted to pressure Republican lawmakers into supporting an “assault weapons” and complained when they would not.

FOX 9 reported Walz saying, “I guess there is a line in the sand. I was told by Republican leadership that there would never be a vote on guns, there wouldn’t be a vote on gun bans.”

He said the Republican position is “not acceptable” and not the kind of “compromise” he wanted from lawmakers.

From there, Walz suggested the possibility of going around Republican lawmakers via a state constitutional amendment to ban AR-15s and other rifles which Democrats describe as “assault weapons.” As of now, none of Walz’s ideas appear to be getting traction.

