Dad Charged in Killing of Daughter’s Alleged Rapist Now Running for Sheriff

Aaron Spencer, a father charged in the shooting death of his daughter’s alleged rapist, is now running for sheriff of the Arkansas county in which he was arrested.

WDBJ7 reported that Spencer was arrested in October 2024, after searching for his 14-year-old daughter and finding her in a vehicle with 67-year-old Michael Fosler.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office noted that they were looking for Spencer’s daughter, who had been reported “missing,” when they were alerted that Spencer had located his daughter and Fosler.

Following a confrontation, Spencer shot Fosler and was subsequently arrested.

The New York Post pointed out that Spencer is due in court on December for pretrail matters but, in the meantime, is running for sheriff of Lonoke County.

Local 12 quoted Spencer saying, “I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures This campaign isn’t about me. It’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community,” he said. “It’s about restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.