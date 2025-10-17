Don Lemon Urges Black Americans to Arm-up to Fight off ICE

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali,” former CNN host Don Lemon suggested black Americans should arm themselves to fight off ICE.

FOX News quoted Lemon saying, “If you believe in the Second Amendment, if you believe in the Constitution, Black people, Brown people of all stripes, whether you’re an Indian American or a Mexican American or whoever you are, go out in your place where you live and get a gun legally. Get a license to carry legally.”

He added, “Because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn’t that what the Second Amendment was written for?”

Lemon suggested that if black Americans and other minorities arm themselves to fight back against ICE “…it will knock some sense in the heads of these people who are saying, ‘Well, it’s all great, I don’t believe they’re doing it without due process.'”

