GLOCK, Inc., posted an announcement to their company website noting that more that 30 handgun models will be discontinued.
The soon-to-be discontinued models are listed on the page:
- G17 – Gen4
- G17 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5
- G17L – Classic | Gen3
- G17L MOS – Gen5
- G19 – Gen4
- G19 MOS – Gen4
- G20 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G21 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G21SF
- G22 – Gen3 | Gen4 | Gen5
- G22 MOS – Gen5
- G23 – Gen4
- G24
- G26 – Gen4
- G27 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5
- G29 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5
- G29SF
- G30 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5
- G31 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G32 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G33 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G34 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G34 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5
- G35 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G35 MOS – Gen4
- G36
- G36 FGR
- G37 – Gen3 | Gen4
- G38
- G39
- G40 MOS – Gen4
- G41 – Gen4
- G41 MOS – Gen4
- G49
Near the bottom of the page is a FAQ section, where one question asks, “Why is GLOCK discontinuing so many models?”
The company’s answer: “In order to focus on the products that will drive future innovation and growth, we are making a strategic decision to reduce our current commercial portfolio. This streamlined approach allows us to concentrate on continuing to deliver the highest-quality and most relevant solutions for the market.”
Another question asks, “Will discontinued models still be supported?”
The answer: “Yes! Just like we do with previous generations. We will continue to service discontinued models.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
