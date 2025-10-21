GLOCK, Inc., posted an announcement to their company website noting that more that 30 handgun models will be discontinued.

The soon-to-be discontinued models are listed on the page:

G17 – Gen4

G17 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5

G17L – Classic | Gen3

G17L MOS – Gen5

G19 – Gen4

G19 MOS – Gen4

G20 – Gen3 | Gen4

G21 – Gen3 | Gen4

G21SF

G22 – Gen3 | Gen4 | Gen5

G22 MOS – Gen5

G23 – Gen4

G24

G26 – Gen4

G27 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5

G29 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5

G29SF

G30 – Gen3 | Gen 4 | Gen5

G31 – Gen3 | Gen4

G32 – Gen3 | Gen4

G33 – Gen3 | Gen4

G34 – Gen3 | Gen4

G34 MOS – Gen4 | Gen5

G35 – Gen3 | Gen4

G35 MOS – Gen4

G36

G36 FGR

G37 – Gen3 | Gen4

G38

G39

G40 MOS – Gen4

G41 – Gen4

G41 MOS – Gen4

G49

Near the bottom of the page is a FAQ section, where one question asks, “Why is GLOCK discontinuing so many models?”

The company’s answer: “In order to focus on the products that will drive future innovation and growth, we are making a strategic decision to reduce our current commercial portfolio. This streamlined approach allows us to concentrate on continuing to deliver the highest-quality and most relevant solutions for the market.”

Another question asks, “Will discontinued models still be supported?”

The answer: “Yes! Just like we do with previous generations. We will continue to service discontinued models.”

