Using police reports supplemented by media coverage for off years, Breitbart News can reveal Democrat-run Chicago witnessed over 14,200 murders from 2000 to this point in 2025.

It must be noted that numbers from police reports often increase after the data becomes clearer with time, so the numbers reported below are approximate and, if anything, are lower than final figures.

Murders per year, 2000-2015:

2000 — 631 (CPD)

2001 — 665 (CPD)

2002 — 648 (CPD)

2003 — 600 (CPD)

2004 — 448 (CPD)

2005 — 448 (CPD)

2006 — 467 (CPD)

2007 — 445 (CPD)

2008 — 510 (CPD)

2009 — 459 (CPD)

2010 — 436 (CPD)

2011 — 433 (CPD)

2012 — 500 (FBI)

2013 — 415 (CBS News)

2014 — 416 (TIME)

2015 — 468 (TIME)

The total number of murders for the years listed above is 7,989.

On October 7 2025, Breitbart News reported Chicago murder numbers for the years 2016 into 2025. In so doing, Breitbart News pulled data from the University of Chicago Crime Lab (UCCL), CNN, the Associated Press (AP), the Chicago Police Department (CPD), and the Chicago Sun-Times, showing 6,271 people were murdered in Chicago from 2016 to October 7, 2025.

Below is a breakdown of murders by year:

2016 – 764 (UCCL)

2017 – 650 (CNN)

2018 – 564 (CNN)

2019 – 490 (CNN)

2020 – 769 (AP)

2021 – 804 (CPD)

2022 – 714 (CPD)

2023 – 620 (CPD)

2024 – 573 (CPD)

2025 – 323 (Sun-Times)

The total number of murders 2016 int0 2025 was 6,271. In all, from 2000 to this point in 2025, the total number of murders in Chicago exceeds 14,200.

Moreover, Breitbart News pointed out that Chicago witnessed over 32,000 shooting victims — fatal and non-fatal combined — over the past decade alone.

Despite the violence and bloodshed, Democrats continue to fight tooth and nail to block President Trump’s efforts to use the National Guard to restore law and order to the Windy City.

