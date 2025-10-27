On Friday, Broward Circuit Judge Frank Ledee ruled that Florida’s prohibition against 18–20-year-olds carrying firearms concealed for self-defense is unconstitutional.

Local 10 News quoted from Ledee’s opinion, wherein he wrote, “Florida’s prohibition on the concealed carry of firearms strips a class of legal adults of their ability to exercise the very right the Constitution guarantees.”

He also noted, “Florida’s overbroad restriction on the concealed carry of firearms by 18–20-year-olds violates the Second Amendment.”

The case centered on a 19-year-old driver, Joel Walkes III, who was arrested and charged when police discovered a handgun in his waistband during a traffic stop. (Walkes reportedly admitted that he had been carrying the gun.)

The Union-Bulletin reported that Ledee agreed with Walkes’ “defense argument that 18–year-olds are treated as adults in multiple legal settings, including the ability to vote, marry and serve in the armed forces.”

