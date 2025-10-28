Nearly 20 Shot This Past Weekend in Democrat-Run Chicago

At least nineteen people were shot, three of them fatally, over the course of the past weekend in Democrat-run Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 11 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to his wounds.

By Monday, CBS News noted the tally of wounded reached at least 16 and at least two additional shooting fatalities had occurred.

The first of the two additional shooting fatalities occurred “in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard” at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday. A 23-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone shot him in the chest, killing him.

The second of the two additional shooting fatalities was discovered just before 10:20 a.m. Sunday. A woman was found lying “unresponsive in an alley behind the 11000 block of South Mackinaw Avenue.” Someone had shot the woman in the head twice and she died at the scene.

On Monday, Breitbart News pointed out more than 14,200 people were murdered in Chicago during the first quarter of the 21st century alone. Despite stringent gun controls in the city, as well as in the state of Illinois, the vast majority of the murders were carried out with firearms.

