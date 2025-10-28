Second Amendment Voices Rally Against Sen. John Cornyn Over His Support for Biden Gun Control Law

Texas Gun Rights’ president Chris McNutt and other Second Amendment supporters are once again sounding the alarm against Sen. John Cornyn (R), warning that his support of Biden-era gun control undercuts any claim he makes to being pro-2A.

On October 27, 2025, the Texas Tribune noted that McNutt “delivered a letter to the White House urging Trump not to endorse Cornyn.”

The outlet quoted McNutt saying, “This is not about partisan games — it’s about principle.”

He added, “Texas gun owners remember who wrote the blueprint for Biden’s gun control agenda, and we won’t stand idly by while the architect asks for our vote.”

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R) has emerged as one of Cornyn’s primary challengers and Hunt said, “There’s no rewriting Sen. Cornyn’s record on the Second Amendment. You can’t strip the rights of law-abiding citizens and call it ‘progress.’ Texans know better.”

On May 27, 2022, just days after the heinous shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, Breitbart News reported that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) instructed Cornyn to work with Democrats to achieve “bipartisan” gun control legislation.

On Jun 12, 2022, a gun control agreement was announced between Senate Democrats and Republicans.

On July 11, 2022, Breitbart News reported that President Biden specifically named Cornyn as someone he wanted to thank for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was the gun control package Cornyn worked with Democrats to fashion.

More recent, Breitbart News pointed to an August 13, 2025, exchange on X between Cornyn and Texas Gun Rights in which Cornyn claimed he does not remember supporting Biden’s gun control.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.