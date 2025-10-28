WATCH: Off-Duty Deputy Takes Out Alleged Cop Killer Riding a Motorcycle on California Freeway

An off-duty San Bernadino County Sheriff’s deputy in a Toyota Camry took out an alleged cop killer who was fleeing police on a motorcycle around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

NBC News noted police were called around 12:30 p.m. regarding a man reportedly threatening a woman with a gun. An off-duty deputy, 28-year-old Andrew Nunez, responded to the call and was shot and killed.

The shooting suspect then fled the scene on a motorcycle. FOX 32 noted that a chase ensued “hit triple-digit speeds on the 210 Freeway.”

The chase ended when another off-duty deputy in a Camry drove “into the bike’s path on the 210 Freeway in the city of Upland.”

The alleged cop killer is expected to survive.

Nunez, the deceased deputy, was a six-year veteran of the sheriff’s department who leaves behind a two-year-old daughter and another baby was on the way.

