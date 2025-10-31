Alleged Intruder Dead After Home Occupant Opens Fire

An alleged Jackson, Mississippi, home intruder was fatally wounded Monday when an occupant of the residence opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

WAPT reported the incident occurred just before 1 p.m.

WLBT noted police indicated 27-year-old Randall Harris allegedly forced his way into the home, at which point an occupant began shooting. Harris was wounded and transported to a hospital in critical condition, and he later died.

The Clarion Ledger quoted from a press release in which police said, “The investigation revealed that Harris had forcibly entered the residence and attacked the complainant…During the confrontation, the complainant discharged a firearm, striking Harris multiple times.”

Harris “next of kin has been notified,” according to WLBT.

