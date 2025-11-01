ICE Officer, Illegal Immigrant Injured After Shots Fired

An ICE officer and an illegal immigrant were injured Wednesday morning in Phoenix, Arizona, after the immigrant allegedly sped toward the officer and the officer fired in self-defense.

FOX 10 reported that ICE stopped Jose Garcia-Sorto as he drove on I-17 Wednesday around 4:00 a.m.

Garcia-Sorto pulled over, only to allegedly speed off as officers approached his vehicle. One officer, who was standing in front of the vehicle, believed his life was in danger and shot at Garcia-Sorto’s vehicle.

ICE said, “As the vehicle abruptly began speeding away, an officer was in the path of the vehicle. Fearing for his life, the officer defensively discharged his service weapon two times striking Garcia-Sorto’s vehicle.”

Garcia-Sorto, who is from Honduras, was wounded in the incident and hospitalized. The ICE officer was injured and hospitalized as well.

AZ Family noted that Garcia-Sorto’s wife “acknowledges that she and her husband are in the country illegally.”

His wife said, “What they’re (ICE) doing is bad, but I don’t wish anything bad towards them, because I am not God to judge them. I pray for them.”

