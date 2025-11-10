Alleged Burglar Gets Shot While Forcing Way into Home

An alleged burglar was forcing his way into a home and was shot by a Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

AZ Family noted that the incident occurred near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

ABC 15 reported that police received a call over a “reported burglary.” While responding to that call they received another report about a shooting that occurred in the same part of the city.

Upon arriving on scene they found that a homeowner had shot an alleged burglar.

The alleged burglar was transported to a hospital and his wounds are not life-threatening.

