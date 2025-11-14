Giffords: National Reciprocity a ‘Dangerous Bill’ Pushed by ‘Extremists’

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, is breaking out the adjectives against national reciprocity, describing it as a “dangerous bill” which “extremists” are pushing in order to carry “hidden guns.”

They posted to X: “Extremists in Congress are pushing for a concealed carry mandate, which would allow people to carry hidden guns nationwide—regardless of state laws. Now that the government has reopened, they can vote on this dangerous bill any day. They must vote NO.”

Giffords is wringing hands over the prospect of national reciprocity for concealed carry. The reciprocity is contained in Rep. Richard Hudson’s (R) H.R. 38, titled “Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.”

H.R. 38 remove state lines as barriers to self-defense by making the concealed carry permit of any one state valid in the other 49. The bill would basically treat a concealed carry permit much like a driver license, making it valid in all 50 states.

There would still be differences in certain carry allowances from state to state–as some states, but no all, allow carry in nearly all public buildings and others, but not all, allow carry in bars and places of worship–so concealed carriers would need to respect the regulations of each state as they carried for self-defense.

Paramount to H.R. 38 is the recognition that self-defense does not end at a state line and the subsequent ability for concealed carriers from any one state to be legally armed in every state in the Union. Giffords describes this as something “extremists” are pushing.

