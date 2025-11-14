Legendary Football Coach John Beam Shot on College Campus in Gun-Controlled California

Legendary football coach John Beam was shot and left in critical condition after someone opened fire Thursday at Oakland, California’s Laney College.

KTVU reported that an alert went out regarding an active shooter near the college’s fieldhouse shortly after 12:15 p.m. The warning was later narrowed, as only one person had been shot (versus an attack against a group of people).

Fifty-eight-year-old Beam had transitioned out of coaching was working as the athletic director with an office in the fieldhouse.

Oakland Police Department Assistant Chief James Beere described the alleged shooter as a “male; unknown race, wearing all dark clothing and a black hoodie.”

7 News spoke with 19-year-old Geovanni Valverde, who expressed dismay over the fact that Beam had been shot.

Valverde talked of the impact Beam had had on him and his teammates, adding, “It didn’t feel real. It was really a surreal moment.”

He also noted, “[Beam] recruited all of us to play at Laney. I know it was another opportunity to play football. He helped a lot of people go to the NFL. He gave people what they don’t really get. How they were raised and stuff.”

Beam is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

It must be noted that California has more gun controls than any state in the Union, including a prohibition against concealed carry permit holders carrying their guns on college campuses for self-defense.

In addition to having the most gun controls, California also led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.