Two alleged carjackers are in “serious condition” in Seattle, Washington, after a licensed gun owner opened fire on them Sunday morning.

KOMO reported the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. and involved a group of four alleged carjackers. Police arrived on scene to find that one of the alleged carjackers had been shot multiple times by the armed citizen, while the three other suspects fled the scene.

However, one of the three fleeing suspects was later dropped off at a hospital to have his gunshot wound treated.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) noted that the suspects in the car used in the alleged attempted carjacking–who dropped the second wounded alleged carjacker at the hospital–were able to flee before police could apprehend them.

SPD pointed out that at least two of the alleged carjackers were armed.

The getaway vehicle is simply described as a “white sedan.”

