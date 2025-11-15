Legendary coach John Beam voiced concerns about security at the Laney College fieldhouse one day before he was shot and fatally wounded at that very location.

Breitbart News reported that Beam was shot Thursday in Oakland, California, shortly after noon and died a few hours later.

The Citizen noted that Beam spoke at an event focused on safety Wednesday and expressed concern about security at the fieldhouse.

Beam made clear he “felt the campus was less safe after the 2020 termination of a contract with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office that provided armed deputies to protect the school,” the Citizen wrote. (Laney College went from armed guards to unarmed guards in June.)

KRON4 pointed out that 27-year-old Cedric Irving Jr. was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting of Beam.

Irving knew Beam and was known to loiter around the Laney College campus. Police describe the shooting of Beam as a “targeted” incident rather than a random act of gun violence.

Upon arresting Irving, Police recovered a weapon matching the caliber used to kill Beam.

