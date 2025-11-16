3 Wounded, 2 Killed, Saturday Night in Newark Shooting

Three people were wounded and two others killed in a shooting on Chancellor Ave. in Newark, New Jersey, Saturday around 7 p.m.

FOX 5 NY reported that one of the dead was a 10-year-old boy and the other was a 21-year-old woman.

NBC New York noted that the three wounded individuals “are an 11-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man.” All three of the wounded persons are in stable condition.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) commented on the shooting, saying, “There is no explanation on Earth that could come close to justifying this shooting.”

He added, “Coming in the midst of the city’s historic reduction in violence, this is a vivid reminder that there is so much more work we must do. No one is exempt from doing their part to help and heal one another.”

The New York Post pointed out that neighbors near the shooting said there “was a lot of screaming.”

