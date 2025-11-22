One Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed, a Second Wounded

A sheriff’s deputy who had served 25 years with Florida’s Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed Friday morning while serving an eviction notice.

Forty-seven-year-old deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was killed as she attempted to serve the notice and a second deputy was shot in shoulder, receiving what is not believed to be a life-threatening injury.

FOX 9 reported a third deputy was able to return fire and the suspect was shot and hospitalized in critical condition.

FOX News noted that Sweeting-Mashkow, the other deputies, and a locksmith arrived at a home in a gated community in Vero Beach, where a mother was evicting her son, Michael Halberstam.

Once the deputies were in the home’s entryway, Halberstam allegedly grabbed a gun and opened fire.

The locksmith was also hit during the gunfire and left in critical condition.

Sheriff Eric Flowers commented after Sweeting-Mashkow’s death: “The regular duties that our deputies bravely do every day in and out, and today Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 25 years of service, 47 years old, gave her life for this community.”

