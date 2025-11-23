Man Dead, Children Wounded, After Arizona Shootout in Broad Daylight

A man his dead, his wife and two of his children wounded, following a shootout in Arizona that occurred at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

FOX News reported that the shootout occurred in a parking lot in south Phoenix, and may have been the result of road rage.

The respective drivers of a sedan and SUV confronted one another and a physical fight occurred. The driver of the sedan was alone and the driver of the SUV had his wife and children with him.

AZ Family noted shots rang out at some point during the fight, with the sedan driver opening fire and the woman shooting back. The gunfire killed the driver of the SUV and critically wounding his wife. Two children were also shot, one of whom is in critical condition.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said, “This wasn’t something that was long and drawn out, this happened very quickly, everything from the physical confrontation to the shooting.”

