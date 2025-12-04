A possible mass shooting was foiled by authorities when they searched 25-year-old Luqmaan Khan’s vehicle, discovering a Glock handgun, loaded magazines, and a conversion device that makes the pistol operate like a short-barreled rifle.

WHYY reported police spotted Khan’s 2007 Toyota Tacoma “in the back of Canby Park West after the park had closed” on November 24, 2025.

In addition to the firearm-related items, police found “body armor and a notebook with handwritten notes and drawings.” In a notebook, Khan – a Pakistan-born U.S. citizen – had allegedly written, “battle efficiency: kill all – martyrdom.”

The New York Post described the items Khan possessed as a “cache of guns,” noting that an AR-rifle and a second handgun were found in his home.

The Post also pointed out that some of the writing Khan’s notebook “detailed how to evade capture after the planned shooting, and explained how a number of other weapons would be used.”

After being arrested, Khan allegedly told police that becoming a martyr is “one of the greatest things you can do.”

Khan, a Wilmington, Delaware, resident, is charged in federal court with possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.