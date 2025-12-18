Members of law enforcement are “investigating possible connections between the mass shooting at Brown University and the targeted killing of an MIT professor two days later,” according to CBS News.

WCVB noted, “Police have identified a person they believe is connected to the mass shooting at Brown University last weekend and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor in Brookline earlier this week.”

The news of a possible connection between the Brown University shooter and the individual who killed MIT professor Nuno Loureiro comes as law enforcement sources indicated they have identified the “person of interest” being sought in connection with the Brown U attack.

On Thursday morning, Breitbart News pointed to a New York Times report that law enforcement recovered shell casings with DNA and fingerprints in the area where the Brown University shooting occurred.

Two people were killed in the shooting and nine others were injured.

MIT professor Loureiro was shot multiple times at his home Monday night and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

