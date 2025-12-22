At Least 11 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 11 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that the age range of the weekend shooting victims was “18 to 55.”

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that the weekend’s fatal shooting occurred around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, when someone in another vehicle opened fire on a vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old woman “in the 200 block of East 103rd Street.” The woman tried to drive away from the shooter and crashed into a tree in the process. She died later in a hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was able to flee the scene and avoid apprehension.

Last weekend, Breitbart News observed that nine people were shot in Chicago over a two day period, Friday into Sunday morning. One of the nine shooting victims succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Crain’s Chicago Business pointed out that Chicago had 395 murders January 1, 2025, through December 9, 2025.

