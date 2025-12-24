Delaware State Trooper Shot and Killed While Protecting Others Inside DMV

A Delaware State Trooper was shot and killed while pushing another person to safety when shots rang out inside a DMV office mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Delaware Online noted the incident occurred at the “Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles near New Castle.”

NBC New York reported that the Trooper, unidentified as of yet, “was working an overtime assignment at the reception desk” when the attacker walked in, pulled a gun and shot him.

The injured Trooper “pushed a nearby employee to safety before the gunman shot him again, killing him.”

6 ABC observed that an officer with New Castle County then shot and killed the attacker who was identified as a 44-year-old male.

Delaware State Police Colonel William Crotty commented on the murder of the Trooper, saying, “We lost a brother, a son, a best friend, a coach, a husband and a father… His last actions were that of a hero, a hero who saved lives today while sacrificing his own.”

