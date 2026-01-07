The NRA Sues NRA Foundation Alleging Misuse of Funds

The NRA filed suit Monday against the NRA Foundation, alleging rogue leadership at the foundation misused about $160 million dollars.

FOX News reported that the NRA “alleged the foundation used its trademarks without authorization and diverted donations intended for NRA charitable programs.”

The lawsuit claims that the foundation is run by a group of former NRA board members who lost control of the NRA board and are now bitter. Reuters pointed out that the lawsuit describes the former board members as Wayne LaPierre “allies.”

NRA attorneys wrote, “The Foundation has been seized by a disgruntled faction of former NRA directors who lost control of the NRA’s Board following revelations of financial improprieties, mismanagement, and breaches of fiduciary duty and member trust.”

NBC News noted that the NRA alleges funds raised by the foundation were used in a way that goes against “the law of charitable trusts.”

Reuters quoted NRA CEO Doug Hamlin commenting on the lawsuit, saying, “This is a disappointing day, and it should not have come to this. A foundation established to support the National Rifle Association of America has taken actions that are adversarial at a time when the NRA is rebuilding and focused on its long-term mission.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.