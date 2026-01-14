Georgia Bill Allows Citizens to Sue Local Governments over Gun Control

The Georgia Senate passed SB 204 Tuesday, targeting Savannah gun controls related to gun storage in vehicles and allowing citizens to sue local governments over similar controls in their cities.

The Associated Press reported, “Mayor Van Johnson and Savannah’s city council voted unanimously in 2024 to outlaw keeping firearms in unlocked vehicles, with maximum penalties of a $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail.”

The bill also allows citizens impacted by such gun controls to sue the local authorities who put it in place.

Former state state Sen. Colton Moore (R) responded to the controls, saying, “Ultimately what Savannah was doing was regulating citizens’ right to have a gun in their car…Their car was getting broken into, and they were going from a victim of a crime now to being a criminal. And that’s what we don’t want to happen going forward.”

The Georgia Recorder quoted Moore saying, “You see, we are the supreme lawmaking authority in this state, not some liberal municipality.”

He contended that SB 204 will restore “freedom back into the hands of the citizenry.”

Moore sponsored SB 204, then resigned from the Georgia Senate after its passage with the goal of running to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Congressional seat.

SB 204 is now headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) desk.

