Alleged Intruder Under Arrest After Being Shot by Homeowner

An alleged intruder is under arrest after being shot by a Redlands, California, homeowner on Friday just before midnight.

ABC 7 reported that the homeowner arrived at the residence and discovered the alleged intruder was inside.

The alleged intruder was armed with a shotgun, which he pointed at the homeowner. The homeowner responded by shooting the alleged intruder then fleeing the home to call 911.

NBC Los Angeles noted that officers arrived on scene to “find a blood trail that led them to the backyard, where they located the wounded intruder.” He was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Torres Carrion.

Carrion was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries then booked at West Valley Detention Center. KTLA pointed out he is being held on $300,000 bail.

