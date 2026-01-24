Three Texas Officers Injured When Homicide Suspect Opens Fire

Two officers were shot and a third wounded by shrapnel when a homicide suspect opened fire Friday afternoon in Corpus Christi, Texas.

KRIS TV reported that officers were searching for the suspect following a homicide that was committed at 2:47 p.m. KIII TV noted that the homicide victim in the shooting that prompted the manhunt for the suspect “was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline where they died.”

Police located the homicide suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, at which time the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and opened fire.

The suspect was wounded during the exchange of gunfire, as were the three officers, one of whom is in critical condition.

Corpus Christi Police Department Chief Mike Markle made clear he is praying for the officers and added, “Your officers are hard at work. This was a homicide suspect that we found pretty quick. Unfortunately, it ended like this, but we’re working hard to keep people safe.”

