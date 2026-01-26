Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes’ (D) police liaison resigned following Mayes’ comments related to shooting ICE agents.

Breitbart News reported Mayes’ comments, including her focus on how Arizona’s “Stand Your Ground” law comes into play for ICE agents in the state. She stated:

You have these masked, federal officers with very little identification — sometimes no identification — wearing plain clothes and masks and we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger and you’re in your house or in your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R) reacted to Mayes’ comments, claiming they amounted to “fantasizing about violent radicals shooting ICE agents.”

KTAR reported that Mayes’ police liaison, David Harvey, resigned after her ICE comments. But AZ Central noted that Harvey did not comment when asked whether his resignation was due to the things Mayes said.

