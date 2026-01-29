At Least Two Men Deceased After Shooting in Canada

At least two men were killed in a shooting Wednesday night “in the Cree First Nation community of Mistissini in northern Quebec,” according to ABC News.

The community’s chief, Michael Petawabano, described it as a “serious shooting incident.”

He added, “Our hearts are heavy with grief for the lives lost and the families affected by this tragedy. We ask all community members to remain calm, stay indoors, and cooperate fully with police as they conduct their investigation.”

CBC reported that “schools and all community buildings” are in lockdown and did not indicate that the gunman had been apprehended.

Officers in the Eeyou Eenou Police Force responded to the scene and found “two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.” The men were taken to a dispensary and pronounced dead.

