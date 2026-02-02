Two Officers Shot, One Fatally, in ‘Unprovoked Attack’

Two officers were shot, one fatally, Sunday morning in what Gwinnett County, Georgia, Police Chief J.D. McClure described as an “unprovoked attack.”

11 Alive reported the shooting took place at “the Holiday Inn in the 1700 block of East Park Place Boulevard” around 7:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the hotel for “a report related to fraud or forgery.”

The officers went to the specific room of the guest allegedly involved in the fraud and were invited inside. Once in, the guest, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, allegedly pulled a handgun and began shooting.

The Gwinnet Daily Post noted that Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang was killed in the attack and Master Police Officer David Reed was seriously wounded.

One of the two officers was able to return fire and end the attack.

Chief McClure pointed out that Andrews has a lengthy criminal record, including “active warrants through DeKalb County on violent charges.”

