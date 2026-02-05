Chicago: Armed People Open Fire on Family in Broad Daylight

Video circulating on social media shows three armed individuals running up to a vehicle in Chicago and opening fire Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m.

CBS News noted that the car’s occupants were a woman, a man, and baby. The woman was shot multiple times and succumbed to her wounds after being transported to the hospital. The man was shot twice and hospitalized in good condition, and the baby was uninjured.

A witness said the baby was “holding a lollipop in the backseat of the car, crying,” after the shooting.

On Tuesday, three men were shot while sitting inside a vehicle outside a White Castle on Chicago’s Near West Side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

CBS News noted that the shooting occurred at 1:20 p.m. Two of the shooting victims died as a result of their wounds.

Data from the Sun-Times shows there have already been 36 people killed in Chicago thus far in 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.