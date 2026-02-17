The transgender man who opened fire on his family at a Monday hockey game in Rhode Island reacted to comments about a transgender U.S. Representative by warning someone in the community would “go BERSERK,” according to FOX News.

Robert Dorgan, the 56-year-old transgender shooter who went by “Roberta,” warned about going “berserk” in response to an X post wherein Kevin Sorbo posited “that Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., is a man.”

The transgender shooter responded by writing, “Keep bashing us. But do not wonder why we Go BERSERK.”

INFO Wars’ Alex Jones reacted to Sorbo’s take on McBride being a man by writing, “So creepy.”

The transgender shooter then responded to Jones by writing, “stfu (shut the f— up) Alex dont be so butt hurt over somebody different. then wonder why trans ppl go fkn BERSERK.”

On Monday, the day after the exchanges with Sorbo and Jones, the transgender shooter opened fire on his family at the high school hockey game.

WPRI noted that the transgender shooter’s son was killed in the attack, as was the son’s sibling. The transgender shooter then took his own life.

