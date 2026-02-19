Ex-Wife Killed by Trans Ice Rink Shooter Was Also His Cousin

Robert Dorgan, who went by “Roberta,” shot and killed his ex-wife Monday at a high school hockey game, and the Providence Journal reports that the deceased woman was also Dorgan’s cousin.

According to the Journal, the ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, “had the same last name before they were married in 1992…[and this] is because they are first cousins, once removed.”

The Journal dug into the 1950 U.S. Census for Rhode Island and found:

It lists the family of Edward F. Dorgan, 57, and his wife, Eva C. Dorgan, 47, living on Farnum Pike in Smithfield. Among others living with them were two sons: Raymond C. Dorgan, 22, and Robert J. Dorgan, 7, at the time of the Census. The Robert J. Dorgan in the 1950 census was the father of shooter Robert Kevin Dorgan, also called Roberta. Meanwhile, Raymond C. Dorgan fathered Gerald L. Dorgan, who, with his wife, Linda Dorgan, are in critical condition after the shooting. Their daughter was Rhonda Lee Dorgan, who married and then divorced the shooter.

In sum: “That means Edward F. Dorgan is the shooter’s grandfather and Rhonda Lee’s great-grandfather. Looked at it another way, Rhonda’s grandfather is the shooter’s uncle.”

Breitbart News reported that Robert Dorgan, the transgender shooter, warned about going “berserk” the day before opening fire on family members at the hockey game.

In addition to killing his ex-wife, the transgender shooter also killed his 23-year-old son Aidan, according to WION.

