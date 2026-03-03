A 19-year-old husband fatally shot his 24-year-old wife, then himself, in a Homewood, Alabama, hospital just minutes after the birth of their first child Sunday night.

WVTM 13 reported that Kynath Terry Jr. shot his wife, Precious Johnson, numerous times around 9:25 p.m. then turned the gun on himself.

The Homewood Police Department described the incident as “an apparent murder-suicide and is domestic in nature.”

Terry’s mom admitted the couple had been having marital problems and that the Johnson did not want Terry’s family to be at the hospital when the child was born.

Despite the problems, Terry’s mom said she did not anticipate her son becoming violent.

CBS 42 noted that the hospital was placed on lockdown until police ascertained there was no ongoing threat.

No one else was harmed in the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.